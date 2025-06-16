2 Reasons To Double Down On Hims & Hers Ahead Of August

Summary

  • I expected Hims & Hers' stock to break $50, and now I'm buckling up for another rally, with EMAs stacked bullishly at the moment.
  • The company's partnership with Novo Nordisk and the ZAVA acquisition for European expansion should drive the next leg of growth.
  • Wegovy sales and potential cheaper Ozempic offerings are set to boost revenue, with subscriber growth and ARPU at record highs despite macro headwinds.
  • There are also new markets on the horizon to tap into with upcoming launches in menopause and testosterone treatments.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Hims & Hers stock and why I see more upside ahead.

Number Two, Peace, Victory in pink background

hasan hadi/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

What a rollercoaster we’ve been on with Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS); one that has surely paid off with the stock being one of the best performers in my coverage. I last made

I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

