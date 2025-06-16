The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is geared towards capturing higher dividend yields tracking the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. From a universe of large and mid-cap US stocks (from the FTSE USA Index), VYM ranks
VYM: Defensive Yield, Cyclical Edge
Summary
- VYM offers a strong balance of yield and capital growth, with consistent 2.5–3% yields and better drawdown management than higher-yielding alternatives.
- In today's uncertain market, VYM's defensive and cyclical sector mix provides resilience against rate shocks and economic slowdowns, unlike concentrated growth ETFs.
- Compared to SCHD and VIG, VYM's broader sector reach and methodology position it to outperform in environments with high rates and economic uncertainty.
- For the next 1–2 years, I recommend overweighting VYM over VIG/SCHD, reallocating from pure growth portfolios to dividend-oriented value funds.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.