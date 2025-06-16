Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock was down 40% in pre-market trading on Monday, June 16th, as seen below. As soon as the market opened, Monday morning losses not only stuck but continued to deepen with the stock down over 47% so
Down To Levels Not Seen Since 2016: Initiating Sarepta With A Buy
Summary
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. plunged over 47% after a second ELEVIDYS-related patient death, raising serious safety concerns and leading to trial suspensions.
- Despite the negative headlines and slashed FY25 guidance, I see the current valuation as deeply oversold and think long-term investors are best positioned to add at current levels.
- ELEVIDYS revenue dipped sequentially but remains up 180% year-over-year, and overall product revenue grew 70%, in my opinion, reflecting underlying business strength.
- With expectations reset, bearish sentiment, and no new safety signals in 800+ treated patients, I view risk-reward as favorable at these levels.
- I hereon share my sentiment on SRPT stock and why I think there's more upside ahead in 2H25.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.