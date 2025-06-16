At the beginning of the year, I published a bearish outlook on the metals mining giant Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in "Rio Tinto: China's Economic Stimulus Is Failing To Save Iron And Copper." At the time, Rio Tinto was
Rio Tinto: Iron Ore Crossing Larger Precipice As China's Crisis Grows
Summary
- Since I last covered Rio Tinto, the stock has declined due to a lower profit outlook; however, its ADR is unchanged, reflecting the lower USD exchange rate.
- Copper prices remain high, with most fundamentals indicating a persistent shortage, pending long-term tariff impacts.
- Rio Tinto's ability to offset lower iron ore segment profits with copper is decent, but it is mainly driven by higher copper prices, rather than a significant increase in production.
- I expect China's iron ore demand to decline further and remain at a permanently low level as its office and residential vacancy rates continue to rise, despite construction cuts.
- My view on RIO remains slightly bearish, expecting its EBITDA to fall materially below $20B if iron ore declines to around $70/ton, as I expect.
