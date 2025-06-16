Why I'm Upgrading SM Energy From Sell To Hold

Jun. 16, 2025 2:11 PM ETSM Energy Company (SM) Stock, , ,
Laura Starks
4.61K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • SM Energy, a $3.2 billion market cap company, pays a 2.8% dividend.
  • SM produces about 200,000 BOE/D (about 53% oil average) from the Midland sub-basin of the Permian in west Texas, the Eagle Ford in south Texas, and from Uinta Basin reserves.
  • With recent additions, particularly of Uinta Basin reserves, the company’s reserves are 44% higher-valued oil (62% liquids).
Large oil storage tank complex under construction in rural eastern Utah.

raclro/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I’m upgrading SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from sell to hold not because of any potential oil price spike from the Israel-Iran conflict, but due to the company’s 2024 acquisition of 80% of XCL Resources’ reserves and operations in Utah’s

This article was written by

Laura Starks
4.61K Followers
Laura Starks is the founder and CEO of Starks Energy Economics, LLC (since 2007). She has a degree in chemical engineering and an MBA with a concentration in finance which she has used for many years to invest personally and to share her ideas about energy companies. Her coverage includes utilities, independent power producers, energy service companies and contractors, a few petrochemical companies, and all sectors of oil and natural gas: upstream, midstream, and downstream

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, COP, EOG, CRGY, FANG, PR, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News