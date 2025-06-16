I’m upgrading SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from sell to hold not because of any potential oil price spike from the Israel-Iran conflict, but due to the company’s 2024 acquisition of 80% of XCL Resources’ reserves and operations in Utah’s
Why I'm Upgrading SM Energy From Sell To Hold
Summary
- SM Energy, a $3.2 billion market cap company, pays a 2.8% dividend.
- SM produces about 200,000 BOE/D (about 53% oil average) from the Midland sub-basin of the Permian in west Texas, the Eagle Ford in south Texas, and from Uinta Basin reserves.
- With recent additions, particularly of Uinta Basin reserves, the company’s reserves are 44% higher-valued oil (62% liquids).
