Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) may be of interest to investors looking for stocks in the oil and gas sector that can still grow from a business point of view, since market giants (such as Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil) have long been unable to be
Phillips 66: Under Pressure, Overvalued
Summary
- Phillips 66 is a vertically integrated energy company with strong assets and stable cash flow, but faces a challenging external environment and mixed recent results.
- Despite operational strengths, the stock is overvalued versus peers, with DCF and multiples-based models indicating 11-18% downside from current prices.
- Key risks include sensitivity to oil prices, regulatory pressures, high capital intensity, and a mature, highly competitive market landscape.
- Given elevated valuation, pressured margins, and numerous risks, I maintain a 'Sell' rating despite ongoing shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks.
