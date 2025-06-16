In April, I published an article on Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL), outlining its path to $1 billion in free cash flow. Since then, the stock has declined by about 15%, primarily due to a sharp drop in oil prices
Texas Pacific Land: The Cleanest Way To Play Rising Oil In A Geopolitical Powder Keg
Summary
- Despite the recent stock decline, I remain bullish on TPL due to its direct leverage to rising oil prices amid escalating Middle East tensions.
- TPL’s royalty-driven model ensures surging revenues and free cash flow with minimal operational risk as oil prices spike from geopolitical instability.
- Production growth in the Permian and new royalty deals position TPL for strong Q3 results, especially if oil prices remain elevated.
- TPL’s zero-debt balance sheet, robust cash, and diversified revenue streams offer resilience, making it a compelling long-term play even if oil prices stabilize.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.