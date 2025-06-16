As explained in Prof. Robert Jarrow’s book cited below, forward rates contain a risk premium above and beyond the market’s expectations for the 3-month forward rate. We document the size of that risk premium in this

For a daily ranking of the best risk-adjusted value of corporate bonds traded in the U.S. market, please check out a free trial of The Corporate Bond Investor. Subscribers are actively arbitraging 162-year-old legacy credit ratings using modern big data default probabilities from Kamakura Corporation. Remember, the Pony Express and credit ratings were both invented in 1860. Are you still using the Pony Express?

Subscribers to the Corporate Bond Investor learn how to

1. Calculate a forward looking assessment of the investor's cash needs

2. Rank bonds from best to worst by the reward-to-risk ratio