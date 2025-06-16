Celsius: The Bull Case Is Cooling Down

  • Celsius Holdings operates in the competitive non-alcoholic beverage industry, focusing on fitness-oriented energy and functional drinks.
  • The company generates 95% of its revenue from the U.S., with a $10 billion market cap and trades around $41 per share.
  • The global non-alcoholic beverage market is growing, yet intense competition from established brands may challenge Celsius's market share and profitability.
  • I rate CELH stock a Hold due to strong financials but concerns over mixed momentum, recent revenue decline, and margin pressure.
Introduction

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:CELH) operates in the Soft Drinks & Non-alcoholic Beverages industry. Revenues from the U.S. is approximately 95% and the rest from the international market. The company engages in the development, processing, marketing, sale, manufacturing, and distribution of energy and functional drinks and other products. CELH products focus

I am an experienced Risk Management Business Analyst at a Systemic Greek Bank, with a strong background in finance and risk analysis. I hold an MSc in Applied Risk Management from the University of Athens and have completed the ACA Certificate Level. My expertise lies in financial analysis, risk management, data analysis using SQL, Python, and machine learning tools. I have worked in diverse roles, from assurance to financial analysis and trade operations, across leading firms like EY, PwC, Alpha Bank, and the National Bank of Greece. My primary areas of interest include risk management, financial analysis, data science, and the impact of economic factors on the financial markets. I aim to write on topics related to risk assessment, financial modeling, and stock analysis. With my solid technical background, I approach investing with a focus on data-driven analysis and long-term value creation. My motivation for writing on Seeking Alpha stems from my passion for translating complex financial data into actionable insights for investors. I aim to provide informed analysis on market trends, risk management practices, and investment strategies to support informed decision-making.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

