In January of 2024 I wrote a bullish article on H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) and bought shares. The stock has dropped 14% since publication. Whenever I am wrong about a stock, I like to revisit the thesis and determine if it is broken, or if I want to buy more.

When to double down on a losing stock

Stock prices can move for a variety of reasons. A lower price can be the market responding to fundamental trouble or it can just be the noise. The reason behind the drop often determines whether it is wise to buy more.

The basic idea behind my bull thesis was that high demand for clean water would allow HTO to significantly increase its rate base at accretive ROEs. This capex was to cause long term earnings growth.

Fundamentally, HTO has actually outperformed expectations.

SJW group (now H2O America) forecasted toward the end of 2023 that they would have $255 million capex for rate base growth in 2023 and a total pipeline of $1.6B

HTO

In 2023, they had $272 million of accretive investment and their overall pipeline has expanded to $2B.

HTO

Since utilities work on regulator allotted returns, a larger rate base generally means more earnings.

HTO has been growing consistently for decades through this same method. They provide more clean water to more people which generates more earnings. Revenue has been steadily increasing with a nice jump in 2024.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Margins are largely regulated and consistent, so the revenue growth translated proportionally to EBITDA growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Earnings per share is a little bit lumpier as it can be influenced by some one-time items, but the general pattern is the same upward slope to the right.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

As HTO’s 3.16% dividend is quite small as a percentage of its cashflows, one would anticipate the retained cash to increase book value and indeed it has.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The first quarter of 2025 came in hot for HTO:

“First quarter 2025 reported diluted EPS of $0.49, a 36% increase in diluted EPS over the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.50, a 39% increase in adjusted diluted EPS over the prior year”

HTO’s margins have been bolstered by successful resolution of GRCs (general rate cases) in its largest markets which contributed to the strong revenue growth in 2025. Note the $11.9 million of additional revenue from rate increases.

HTO

The higher rates are ongoing.

Analysts are calling for growth to continue at a solid pace as the company further invests in infrastructure.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Given growth capital investment, earnings and forward estimates all coming in at or above previous expectations, I think it is very clear that the stock price weakness is not the result of a busted thesis.

It simply represents the stock getting cheaper, even as the company’s growth prospects look strong. That is precisely the situation in which I like to reduce my cost basis by buying more shares at the now lower price.

HTO is now trading well below its normal valuation levels

Shown below is HTO’s trailing earnings multiple over the last 20 years.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

There is a clear stickiness around the 20X level. Each time the stock deviated from 20X in either direction it was swiftly traded back toward 20X.

Given long term growth rates, 20X is entirely reasonable or perhaps even a little bit cheap.

The recent pullback in the market price of H2O America has caused its multiple to dip to 17.9X.

Over time we believe it will trade back toward 20X which implies a market price of $59.60 on 2025 earnings. Given the sharp increase in broader market multiples, anything up to 23X strikes me as a good value relative to the S&P.

At current valuation, HTO is significantly discounted relative to water utilities with an earnings multiple of 17.9 compared to 20.76 for the sector average.

2nd Market Capital

It is also discounted on EV/EBITDA at 12.13X trailing compared to 14.05X for the sector.

Capital outlay well received by regulators

Utility regulatory bodies are perpetually in a tough spot because they have to balance the needs of the populations they serve. Water sufficiency is inherently at odds with keeping prices low as the infrastructure needed to maintain or increase water production is quite expensive.

This makes large capex plans like those put forth by HTO subject to regulatory approval. The utility company will put out proposals for rate increases associated with infrastructure investment and the regulatory body will respond by either approving the proposed price increase or coming back with a lower price. Given HTO’s large pipeline they had quite a number of requests and so far they have largely been getting approved.

HTO

In a couple of instances such as the CA GRC and CT GRC the approved rate was lower than requested, but overall, I think these are excellent results. This would suggest to me that the need for water infrastructure is sufficient that HTO’s capex plans are largely getting green lights.

Putting it together

It is hard to find businesses that have grown consistently for many decades and even harder to find them trading at low earnings multiples. Given both the track record and consensus earnings growth outlook, 17.9X feels opportunistically cheap for HTO.

6% annual projected earnings growth in combination with a 3.14% dividend yield portends a just over 9% total return assuming static multiple. If valuation corrects toward a historical norm of 20X one is potentially looking at 12% gains on top of the 9% annually from dividends and growth.

That, in my opinion, is an excellent risk adjusted return potential for a water utility with an A rated balance sheet.