Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at Barclays Speaking the Science Call Series Transcript

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Barclays Speaking the Science Call Series Call June 16, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lavina Talukdar - Senior VP & Head of Investor Relations

Rose Loughlin - Executive Vice President of Research

Conference Call Participants

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Huidong Wang

My name is Gena Wang. I'm SMID Cap biotech analyst at the Barclays. Thank you for joining our call today. We are very pleased to continue our 8th annual speaking science conference call series. Our core series are intended to focus on key scientific concepts, progress of a preclinical and clinical programs and of course, commercial launches and the company strategy.

Please email me at a gena.wang@barclays.com for any questions you have during the call.

Today on the call with me is Rose Loughlin, EVP of Research. We certainly have Lavina Talukdar, which everyone knows as SVP, IR from Moderna. Thank you very much for joining our call today.

So I know today, it will be slightly different because Rose will have comprehensive slide deck regarding the oncology pipeline. I think this is also the key focus actually is the most inbound questions beyond the current macro environment, I think that's the key focus from investors regarding going forward, oncology will be very important for Moderna.

So I think there will be a great opportunity let us hear the landscape and the thought process with the current pipeline and the future development path for the key assets.

With that, I hand over to Rose.

Rose Loughlin

Fantastic. Thank you so much, Gena. Let me just pull up the slides so we can share these with folks. So I really appreciate the opportunity to share our science and specifically how we're thinking about the oncology space. So when we think about the portfolio that we're developing oncology, we