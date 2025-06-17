SPYI: Time To Be A Bit More Defensive

Wise Bull
1.55K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The market appears overbought amid macro uncertainties, making option income ETFs attractive tools for investors seeking stability.
  • Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF stands out as my top pick for current conditions, rated a buy for those targeting moderate gains through 2025.
  • A larger underlying portfolio, like SPYI's 500 holdings, offers better volatility management during economic slowdowns than narrower funds.
  • SPYI can be deployed with a dividend capture strategy in conjunction with other option ETF with a different ex-dividend date, to boost income, and potentially reduce volatility exposures.

stock market crashes, AI-driven trading, and real-time financial analytics.

Introduction

When the market is signaling an overbought condition amid macro uncertainties, such as tariffs and geo-conflicts in the Middle East, more conservative investment tools should be considered. One of my favorite approaches is to increase the option income ETF allocations. Neos S&P 500

This article was written by

Wise Bull
1.55K Followers
Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPYI, JEPQ, JEPI, QQQH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPYI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News