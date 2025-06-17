Thornburg Municipal Bond Funds Q1 2025 Commentary

Thornburg Investment Management
11 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Q1 2025 saw heightened volatility in municipal markets, driven by policy uncertainty, technical pressures, and a steepening yield curve, especially for longer maturities.
  • Despite negative total returns, municipal bond valuations improved, with yields and ratios now at more attractive levels for intermediate and long durations.
  • Active portfolio management and bottom-up credit research allowed us to navigate volatility, benefiting from resilient issuers and stable credit fundamentals across sectors.
  • Looking ahead, we see strategic opportunities to add duration or credit exposure, as technical corrections have enhanced relative value, while credit outlook remains sound.

Selective focus of dollar notes and red tag written with MUNICIPAL BONDS on white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli

The first quarter of 2025 was characterized by significant volatility and complexity across global financial markets that was not driven by a singular trend but was a tug-of-war between multiple forces. Aggressive fiscal measures, particularly new tariffs, injected

This article was written by

Thornburg Investment Management
11 Followers
Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity, and alternatives investing, the firm oversees mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors, and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Thornburg Investment Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Thornburg Investment Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About LTMIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LTMIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LTCAX
--
LTCCX
--
LTCIX
--
LTMCX
--
LTMFX
--
LTMIX
--
THIMX
--
THMCX
--
THMIX
--
THNDX
--
THNIX
--
THNMX
--
THNYX
--
TLMAX
--
TLMIX
--
TNYIX
--
TSSAX
--
TSSCX
--
TSSIX
--
LTCQX
--
LTMQX
--
THMQX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News