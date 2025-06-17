The first quarter of 2025 was characterized by significant volatility and complexity across global financial markets that was not driven by a singular trend but was a tug-of-war between multiple forces. Aggressive fiscal measures, particularly new tariffs, injected
Thornburg Municipal Bond Funds Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- Q1 2025 saw heightened volatility in municipal markets, driven by policy uncertainty, technical pressures, and a steepening yield curve, especially for longer maturities.
- Despite negative total returns, municipal bond valuations improved, with yields and ratios now at more attractive levels for intermediate and long durations.
- Active portfolio management and bottom-up credit research allowed us to navigate volatility, benefiting from resilient issuers and stable credit fundamentals across sectors.
- Looking ahead, we see strategic opportunities to add duration or credit exposure, as technical corrections have enhanced relative value, while credit outlook remains sound.
