Altria's Rich Incomes Comes With Smoke-Free Growth Headwinds
Summary
- MO's rich dividend investment thesis at forward yields of 6.82% remains secure, thanks to its rich cash flows and healthier balance sheet.
- The stock continues to enjoy bullish support as well, despite the uncertainty arising from the NJOY patent issues and the "cease-and-desist orders."
- Even so, MO is seemingly leaning towards a new e-cigarette design, which may require an entirely new US FDA marketing approval, implying its minimal intermediate-term growth tailwinds.
- This is especially worsened by its underperforming tobacco portfolio, with the growing oral tobacco revenues unable to balance the traditional tobacco secular decline.
- MO's investment thesis is complicated indeed, with the stock only suitable for dividend oriented investors with a higher risk tolerance and longer investing trajectory.
