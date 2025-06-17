Disney: The Magic Of Option Collars When Stocks Fly Like Peter Pan

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Risk management is paramount in today's market, so I use option collars for long-term stock positions to limit downside while seeking solid returns.
  • Disney (DIS) serves as a real-world example: collars helped me avoid major losses during downturns and still participate meaningfully in rallies.
  • My collar strategy allows flexibility—adjusting puts and calls to lock in gains or limit risk as market conditions change, even if it means capping upside.
  • In a market dominated by index funds and algorithms, collars provide me with peace of mind and consistent risk control, making them my go-to approach.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Sungarden Investors Club. Learn More »

Pluto the Pup

skhoward/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Sometimes, I buy a stock with a long-term holding period as the objective, and don't put an option collar around it. However, in 2025, that "long-only" approach doesn't happen nearly as often as it used to. Risk management is THE name of

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
7.9K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden Investors Club, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

See details in article

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News