The A.I. revolution is the furthest thing from a fad, and there is still tremendous potential across the chip sector, which is fueled by the global demand for semiconductors. With the global semiconductor market projected to surpass $755
SMH: Chips Are Still Hot And Owning The Sector Could Outperform The Market Again
Summary
- The AI revolution and global chip demand make semiconductors a long-term growth story, with VanEck Semiconductor ETF offering diversified exposure to this booming sector.
- Massive CapEx from tech giants and geopolitical support like the CHIPS Act are fueling industry expansion, positioning SMH for strong future returns.
- Risks include sector concentration, geopolitical tensions, and potential CapEx slowdowns, but projected earnings growth for SMH's top holdings remains robust.
- With the semiconductor market set to reach $2 trillion by 2032, I believe SMH will outperform in late 2025 and 2026 as chip demand accelerates.
