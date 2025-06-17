Trump's 'Big Beautiful Tax Bill' And Moody's Ratings Take On The U.S. Deficit

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
167 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • President Donald Trump’s proposed "big beautiful tax bill" is already igniting controversy, drawing criticism from both Washington insiders and business leaders.
  • According to Reuters, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated the tax plan could add $2.4 trillion to the $36 trillion national deficit.
  • As of April 2025, the U.S. national debt stands at $36.21 trillion. In 2024 alone, interest payments on that debt totaled $879.83 billion.

Government Shutdown - Federal Default

Greggory DiSalvo

President Donald Trump’s proposed "big beautiful tax bill" is already igniting controversy, drawing criticism from both Washington insiders and business leaders.

According to Reuters, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated the tax plan could add $2.4 trillion to the $36 trillion

This article was written by

Infrastructure Capital Advisors
167 Followers
Infrastructure Capital Advisors ("Infrastructure Capital") is a leading provider of investment management solutions designed to meet the needs of income-focused investors. Jay Hatfield is CEO and CIO of the investment team. Mr. Hatfield is the lead portfolio manager of the InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSE: SCAP), InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSE: ICAP), InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFFA), InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFFR), and a series of private accounts. Infrastructure Capital frequently appears on or is quoted in Fox Business, CNBC, Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo Finance, TD Ameritrade Network, and Bloomberg Radio/TV. The team at Infrastructure Capital publishes a monthly market and economic report, quarterly commentaries, investing primers, and asset class and strategy research. In addition, Infrastructure Capital hosts a monthly webinar and attends industry conferences in an effort to provide educational investing resources.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News