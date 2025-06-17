HIGH: Get Out While You Can
Summary
- HIGH ETF's option-selling strategy exposes investors to significant tail risk, similar to selling insurance, which is unsuitable for most retail investors.
- Recent market volatility revealed Simplify Enhanced Income ETF suffered the worst drawdown among peers, contradicting its 'lower volatility' marketing claims.
- The fund has strayed from its mandate by selling single-tailed puts and options on speculative stocks, undermining investor trust.
- Given repeated strategy drift and poor risk management, I recommend investors sell the HIGH ETF and seek high yield elsewhere.
