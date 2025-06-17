I rate HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) as a buy. Hong Kong's economic and market recovery is giving HSBC a boost, notably in areas like wealth management and transaction banking. I see HSBC emerging stronger than before as we cycle through
HSBC: Incoming Tailwinds From HK And MENA
Summary
- HSBC Holdings is restructuring to prioritize high-return regions like Hong Kong, India, and the Middle East, scaling down in Europe and the US.
- The bank is already a leading ECM underwriter in the Middle East and North Africa, reinforcing its regional strength.
- Hong Kong is witnessing a sharp rebound in IPO activity after lackluster years in 2023 and 2024.
- HSBC's Wealth business is set to benefit, with plans in place for Hong Kong to further relax China's capital flows through the wealth connect scheme.
