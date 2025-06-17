Anheuser-Busch's Promising Reversal Continues - Double Digit Upside Potential Ahead

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.88K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • The worst of BUD's boycott may already be behind us, with FQ1'25 results merely attributed to seasonal factors / industry-wide headwinds and similar YoY declines observed in its peers.
  • It is apparent that the management's efforts have delivered a promising turnaround, as observed in the bottoming owned beer volumes sold and robust Beyond Beer/ no-alcohol beer performance.
  • This is especially since BUD's intensified focus on Michelob Ultra and Busch Light have delivered robust results, underscoring how its diversified portfolios have driven renewed growth.
  • The same has been observed in its richer cash flow story and healthier balance sheet, along with minimal tariff risks arising from 99% of its supply chains based domestically.
  • While we may reiterate our Buy rating for the BUD stock, its nearly overbought position at current levels implies a potential correction ahead.
Stock Chart Bounces Off Man"s Outstretched Hand

DNY59

BUD Remains An Attractive Play Despite The Recent Recovery - Reversal In Progress

We previously covered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) (OTCPK:BUDFF) in March 2025, discussing how its performance metrics had shown great improvements from the 5Y and

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
13.88K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BUD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BUD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News