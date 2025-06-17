Justin Paget

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Solar stocks crushed as Senate budget bill proposal keeps cuts to solar incentives. (00:20) OpenAI (MSFT) secures $200 million Pentagon contract to deliver AI solutions to U.S. Defense Department. (01:25) Amazon (AMZN) extends Prime Day to four days for the first time. (02:10)

This is an abridged transcript.

Solar company shares are in the red premarket after Republicans who control the U.S. Senate Finance Committee unveiled changes to President Trump's tax and spending bill that would fully phase out solar and wind energy tax credits by 2028.

Among relevant stocks: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) -26.8%, Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) -21.8%, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) -16.7%, Array Technologies (ARRY) -9.6%, Shoals Technologies (SHLS) -7.3%, Nextracker (NXT) -7.8%, Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) -4.5%, AES Corp. (AES) -3.4%, NextEra Energy (NEE) -3.2%, Fluence Energy (FLNC) -1.2%.

First Solar (FSLR), which analysts have said would come out of the tax law changes better than its peers, -9.4% premarket.

The modified text of the bill extends tax credits for hydro, nuclear and geothermal power to 2036.

The Senate language gives more time for clean energy projects to use the tax credits than the House version, which required that a project must start construction within 60 days of the bill’s enactment and be placed in service by year-end 2028 to qualify for the tax credits.

"This proposal would pull the plug on homegrown solar energy and decimate the American manufacturing renaissance," Solar Energy Industries Association President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said. "This bill makes it harder to do business in America for U.S. manufacturers and small businesses and will undoubtedly lead us to an energy-strained economy with higher electric bills over the next five years."

The Defense Department has awarded a one-year, $200 million contract to OpenAI for the use of its artificial intelligence models.

The department announced the one-year contract on Monday, months after OpenAI said it would collaborate with defense technology startup Anduril to deploy advanced AI systems for “national security missions.”

“Under this award, the performer will develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges in both warfighting and enterprise domains,” the Defense Department said.

In a blog post, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-backed OpenAI said the contract represents the first arrangement in a new initiative named OpenAI for Government, which includes the existing ChatGPT Gov product.

And just in case you needed an excuse to spend more money on Amazon, your wish is their command.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is extending its annual Prime Day shopping event to four full days this year, running from 12:01 a.m. PT on July 8 through July 11.

In July 2024, U.S. shoppers spent $14.2 billion during Prime Day, marking an 11% year-over-year increase, according to Adobe Analytics.

Of course, you can expect Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) competitors to get in on the action. Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and most recently ByteDance’s (BDNCE) TikTok Shop are rolling out their own discount events, aiming to capture early spending on back-to-school and back-to-college items such as electronics, clothing, and home goods.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

G7 Summit: Leaders said to draft strategy to secure critical mineral supply

Eli Lilly nears $1.3B deal for Verve Therapeutics - report

U.S. and UK reach tariffs deal at G7, steel imports unresolved

Catalyst watch:

GE Aerospace (GE) Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, CFO Rahul Ghai and other members of the senior leadership team will provide updates on the businesses and outlook.

Shareholders with Penn Entertainment (PENN) will vote on whether to support three independent director candidates nominated by activist investor HG Vora Capital Management or stick with the board's preferred slate.

Equifax (EFX) will host an Investor Day event featuring presentations from the senior leadership team on the company's EFX2027 strategic priorities and investing in new products, data, analytics, and EFX.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) will host a major webinar titled "The Future of Custom Silicon Technology for AI Infrastructure."

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 1.5% at $72/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.5% at $106,000. Gold is flat at $3,382.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.5% and the DAX is down 1.2%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Lennar (NYSE:LEN) +2.5% – Shares rose despite mixed FQ2 results, as revenue topped expectations while earnings missed.

On today’s economic calendar: