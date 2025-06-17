Franklin Electric: More Interest In The Water Play Here

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Franklin Electric's shares have declined 15% over the past two years, with stagnant results but now more attractive valuation multiples.
  • Despite recent disappointments and flat growth, the company maintains a strong track record and consistent dividend increases.
  • Valuations have become more reasonable at 20-21x earnings, with a flattish net cash position after modest M&A and buybacks.
  • I'm more upbeat on Franklin Electric and would consider buying on dips, especially if shares fall into the seventies.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Connecting water to well system pumping water to a house

photovs/iStock via Getty Images

It has been two years since I last looked at shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE). At the time, I concluded that the business was pumping profits. However, despite strong momentum in 2022, sales and earnings have since stagnated.

With shares

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.86K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FELE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FELE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FELE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News