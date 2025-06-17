I am a big fan of companies that follow an easy-to-understand, yet highly profitable business model. Such is the case with Natural Gas Services (NYSE: NGS). The company provides equipment and services that help oil and
Natural Gas Services Provides Key Support For Oil And Gas Production
Summary
- Natural Gas Services (NYSE: NGS) offers essential, high-margin compressor services for oil and gas production, with strong profit growth and a simple, proven business model.
- A recent stock price pullback creates a compelling buying opportunity, supported by robust revenue and earnings growth, and conservative guidance likely to be exceeded.
- NGS outperforms peers on EBITDA growth, leverage, and valuation metrics, with manageable debt and improving customer diversification.
- Risks include industry cyclicality and customer concentration, but strong fundamentals and analyst upgrades justify my Buy rating at current levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.