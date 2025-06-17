Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw a massive pandemic boom after the initial panic subsided. With not much to do, people focussed on improving their homes. However, since the late 2021 peak in the stock, Lowe's has been pretty much dead money
Lowe's: The Outlook Is Already Priced In
Summary
- Lowe's fundamentals remain weak with declining revenues, EPS, and operating margins, while the balance sheet is tight and dividend safety is a concern.
- Full-year guidance suggests modest improvement ahead, but projected sales and EPS growth are minimal, and business efficiency remains challenged.
- Valuation appears fair relative to recent history, and the discount to Home Depot is justified given Lowe's weaker revenue growth profile.
- Technical indicators are bearish, and with fundamentals already priced in, I believe Lowe's is, at best, a hold for now.
