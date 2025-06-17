You have to hand it to the software industry: even despite sharp macroeconomic headwinds, the companies that are truly powered by bona fide AI catalysts are still achieving supercharged growth rates, as companies reprioritize their spending to incorporate AI into their IT stacks.
CyberArk: Solid Execution, But Its Price Caps Upside (Upgrade)
Summary
- CyberArk benefits from AI-driven demand for identity security, boasting strong revenue growth and leadership in a critical cybersecurity niche.
- The company addresses a massive $80 billion TAM, but is only 2% penetrated, highlighting significant long-term growth potential.
- Heavy reliance on M&A clouds organic growth visibility, and limited cash restricts further large acquisitions, raising execution risks.
- The stock's valuation is stretched at ~14x revenue. I'm upgrading to a neutral rating on strong execution, but prefer to wait for a major dip before buying.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.