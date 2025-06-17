With current macro and geopolitical events, I believe many investors interested in the AI space may have overlooked the earnings of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for Q4 (the company’s fiscal year ends on May 31st). The company reported just
Oracle's Cloud Surge: The Canary In The Coal Mine For AI's Next Wave
Summary
- Oracle’s Q4 earnings show cloud growth accelerating from 25% to over 40% y-o-y, with Cloud Infrastructure rising from 50% to over 70%, signaling a new wave of AI demand.
- Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s MultiCloud approach, aggressive pricing, and smaller market share drive its faster growth compared to AWS’s 13%.
- MultiCloud’s interoperability across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud positions Oracle as an early beneficiary of AI workload demand.
- I think the coming wave of AI growth will benefit AMD, Microsoft and Palantir next.
- Despite strong growth, Oracle’s $600 billion valuation implies limited upside. I rate the company a HOLD for lacking asymmetric return potential.
