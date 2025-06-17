And on the roller coaster goes. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) was up roughly 50% on June 16th, back to $25 after collapsing from $24 to $16 over the last month. With this bounce, it is now back to the price it
Do You Like High-Risk, High-Reward Bets? EchoStar May Be The Stock For You
Summary
- EchoStar Corporation remains a high-risk, high-reward bet—success in wireless could yield massive upside, but failure likely means the equity is worthless.
- Recent FCC threats and bankruptcy fears have receded after President Trump’s intervention, but the company’s long-term fate still hinges on wireless execution.
- Boost Mobile’s growth and network transition are lagging, with heavy spending and poor execution undermining the investment thesis.
- Despite a strong cash position, I rate SATS stock a Hold: the upside is huge if wireless succeeds, but the risk of failure is just as significant.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TMUS, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.