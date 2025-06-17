Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has risen almost 29% since my April 4 article titled "Tesla: Negative Headlines Don't Tell The Full Story," beating the S&P 500's (SP500) 14% total return in the same
Tesla: The Easy Money Has Been Made, Time To Step Back (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading Tesla, Inc. from Buy to Hold as recent gains have priced in much of the easy upside, and near-term risks have increased.
- Model Y demand remains uncertain, with mixed global sales data and no clear rebound yet, making it prudent to wait for more clarity.
- Falling EPS and revenue estimates, plus potential EV tax credit removal, cloud Tesla's short-term outlook despite strong long-term potential.
- Robotaxis and Optimus robots still offer massive upside, but I recommend holding off on new buys until after the next earnings report.
- With greed back in the market, the contrarian play on TSLA stock isn't as great as it was in April.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.