Tesla: The Easy Money Has Been Made, Time To Step Back (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • I'm downgrading Tesla, Inc. from Buy to Hold as recent gains have priced in much of the easy upside, and near-term risks have increased.
  • Model Y demand remains uncertain, with mixed global sales data and no clear rebound yet, making it prudent to wait for more clarity.
  • Falling EPS and revenue estimates, plus potential EV tax credit removal, cloud Tesla's short-term outlook despite strong long-term potential.
  • Robotaxis and Optimus robots still offer massive upside, but I recommend holding off on new buys until after the next earnings report.
  • With greed back in the market, the contrarian play on TSLA stock isn't as great as it was in April.

Tesla Cybertruck display at a dealership. Tesla offers the Cybertruck with driving range of up to 340 miles.

jetcityimage

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has risen almost 29% since my April 4 article titled "Tesla: Negative Headlines Don't Tell The Full Story," beating the S&P 500's (SP500) 14% total return in the same

