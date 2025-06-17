Navigating Secondary Growth: Opportunities Beyond The Horizon

Jun. 17, 2025 9:00 AM ETPEX, PSP, LBO
Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
(24min)

Summary

  • In this paper, we discuss why we believe current market conditions will continue to benefit secondary buyers.
  • Given the size of the market, the increased portfolio management by limited partners, and the establishment of general partner-led transactions, we expect the positive impact from current uncertainty and volatility to be much larger than in prior secondary cycles.
  • Secondary fundraising has been strong, but not strong enough to keep pace with the growth in transaction volumes, resulting in attractive supply-demand dynamics for secondary buyers.

An arrow symbol above five stacks of coloured coins

Richard Drury

By Philipp Patschkowski & Peter Bock

Secondaries has been one of the fastest growing segments of the private equity market for well over a decade. We see continued support for its long-term growth, which we expect to be expedited

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.16K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEX--
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
PSP--
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO--
WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News