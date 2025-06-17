Broadcom: AI Sales Soar, But I'm Downgrading

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Broadcom Inc.'s Q2 results show strong AI semiconductor and VMware-driven growth, reinforcing my confidence in its long-term business moat and expanding TAM.
  • AI-related revenues now drive over half of semiconductor sales, and VMware's cloud transition is exceeding expectations, powering double-digit ARR growth.
  • Management projects sustained AI growth, with Q3 AI revenue hitting $5.1 billion (32% of total) and expects the impressive FY2025 AI growth rate to continue into fiscal year 2026.
  • Despite high valuation multiples, Broadcom's consistent profitability and growth justify a premium, though current upside appears limited after the recent run-up.
  • I acknowledge AVGO's strong progress but see limited immediate upside, recommending a "Hold" and advising investors to await a potential dip before buying more shares.
Broadcom

G0d4ather

Introduction

I initially was neutral on Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock prospects, fearing its seemingly overheated valuation at the time [July 2023], but then I changed my mind about it, admitting that AVGO's longer-term potential overweights higher-than-average multiples (to some extent).

This article was written by

Danil Sereda
12.85K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

