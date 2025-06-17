On June 16th, 2025 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced the company will move forward with the clinical development of Prasinezumab, an antibody developed against Parkinson’s disease in collaboration with Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:
Roche And Prothena: Why Moving On Makes Sense
Summary
- Roche and Prothena are advancing Prasinezumab to Phase 3 for Parkinson’s despite mixed Phase 2 results due to promising subgroup efficacy signals.
- Targeting patients on Levodopa increases the likelihood of demonstrating significant benefits in delaying motor dysfunction progression.
- Prothena is undervalued with adequate cash reserves and could see a strong stock price increase if Phase 3 is positive; Roche’s impact will be positive but more muted.
- Focusing on the possible outcomes of the announced phase 3, we rate both companies a Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.