I turned bullish on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) almost 3 years ago, after its 90% drop from its all-time highs. I made it as part of my speculative investment in my barbell portfolio and viewed it as a long-term
SNAP: Underestimated For Its Future Potential
Summary
- I first bought into Snap 3 years ago, and now I am doubling down on my original investment.
- The market's myopia is providing me an opportunity to reaffirm my thesis. Its growth remains on track, and the company continues to innovate.
- Its subscription service is firing on all cylinders, Spotlight is improving adoption, and Snap Map is a key differentiator, making the whole product highly sticky with its consumers.
- Its Augmented Reality foray is the trump card, and the company has adopted a "build it, they will come" approach and has been successful so far.
- 2026 remains a key year with the launch of Specs, and the stock is severely mispriced.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.