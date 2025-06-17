It has not been easy being an RH (NYSE:RH) shareholder. Although my cost basis is quite low as the bulk of the shares I own were purchased during the Covid market crash in early 2020, it's only fair
RH: Brand Transformation Is Likely To Outrun Its Debt
Summary
- Despite recent volatility and high leverage, I remain confident in RH's long-term growth potential, supported by strong Q1 earnings and resilient revenue growth.
- RH's brand transformation is driven by international expansion, domestic capital-light models, and ecosystem enhancements, positioning the company for future cash flow growth.
- My projections show RH can meaningfully deleverage over the next 3-5 years as free cash flow increases and capital expenditures decline.
- While risks remain, I believe the current valuation underestimates RH's growth prospects and see a clear path to margin expansion and debt reduction.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.