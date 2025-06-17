The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) focuses on dividend growth (not necessarily current yield), tracking the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select. The ETF is defensive with a slight growth tilt (at lower volatility). The growth tilt comes from the
VIG: Quiet Compounding In A Mega Cap Market
Summary
- VIG focuses on dividend growth and quality large caps, offering stability and a growth tilt, but with a lower yield than peers with a focus on current yield.
- VIG outperforms in bull markets, led by large-cap tech and quality growth stocks, while current yield-focused ETFs lead when value and cyclical sectors rally.
- Top holdings in VIG are stable, growth-oriented names with well-managed concentration risk, making them resilient in volatile markets but less defensive in deep downturns.
- Given macro headwinds, sticky inflation, and higher rates, VIG is well-positioned for the next 2–3 years as investors seek quality, low-volatility growth.
