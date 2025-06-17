GSLC: A Good Low Fee Large-Cap Equity ETF
Summary
- GSLC offers large-cap U.S. equity exposure similar to SPY and VOO, with a low 0.09% expense ratio and strong liquidity.
- The ETF uses a weighted scoring system for Value, Momentum, Quality, and Low Volatility, but its portfolio closely mirrors the S&P 500.
- GSLC's risk and return metrics are nearly identical to SPY, with a Sharpe ratio of 0.59 and R-squared of 99.57, indicating strong benchmark tracking.
- If you believe the S&P 500 will outperform, GSLC is a solid, underappreciated option for large-cap exposure despite lower trading volume than peers.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GSLC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.