One Golden Share To Rule Them All

Jack Bowman
Summary

  • President Trump supports the US Steel-Nippon Steel deal, contingent on a 'golden share' granting government control.
  • Golden shares give the US government significant influence, reminiscent of past interventions like GM, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac.
  • The article focuses on the broader market implications of government control via golden shares, not just the US Steel deal itself.
  • This deal may be a tester and could expand if proven successful with US Steel, setting up a potential off-ramp for Fannie and Freddie.
  • Investors should view this deal skeptically, as history shows us that government intervention of this nature is not usually best for shareholders.
Dog king

JLfotoNL

Introduction

On June 12th, President Trump announced an update to the potential deal with US Steel (X) and Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY), a buyout that was previously blocked by President Biden, with Trump essentially giving it

———

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.41K Followers

Writer, registered investment advisor, former economics teacher, with many other hats that I wear.

Learn something new every day.

I am a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club where I teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Regularly, I contribute as a co-author with Sungarden Investment Publishing AKA Rob Isbitts, the club's founder.

More About Me

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

