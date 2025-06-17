I last wrote about Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) in September and rated it a buy on the basis of buyout rumors, that had the roughly $20 stock potentially being acquired for $28 per share. That didn't pan out, and
Bausch + Lomb Has Promising Growth, But Lower Entry Points Likely Soon
Summary
- Bausch + Lomb's buyout rumors fizzled, Q1 earnings were missed, and the enVista recall drove shares down, making the stock look cheap on a price/book basis.
- Despite growth in daily disposable SiHy and eye vitamins, the US Generics segment is weak and the enVista recall remains a near-term overhang.
- The enVista recall is resolved, but its impact will likely cause a Q2 earnings miss and continued negative sentiment in the short term.
- I rate BLCO a hold for now, expecting a better entry after Q2; long-term value exists, but patience is required for sentiment to recover.
