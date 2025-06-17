AG Mortgage Investment Trust NT 24: A 9.5% Yielding Senior Note

Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust's 9.5% Senior Notes offer a stable, high-yield income with less volatility than the common stock, making them attractive for income-focused investors.
  • MITN notes are unsecured, mature in 2029, pay quarterly interest, and can be redeemed early by the company starting in 2026.
  • While MITT common stock offers higher potential yield and possible trading gains, it carries more risk and volatility, whereas MITN notes provide fixed returns and higher payment priority.
  • Buying MITN below $25 is ideal, as holders receive $25 at maturity plus interest, making it a superior risk-adjusted play over the common shares in the current environment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is an actively managed mortgage real estate investment trust or an mREIT. They work with an external manager, TPG. It is an income name. We have often opined in this space

We make winners. Come make money with us!

It's TIME. Let's GO. Join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing! For a limited time ONLY, you can join BAD BEAT for a one-month TRIAL at a big discount. Why join? We are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long term.

  • Available all day during market hours with a vibrant investor community
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week
  • Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
  • Deep value situations
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends and more

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
43.38K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MITN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MITN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MITN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MITN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News