In a year of shocks, turmoil, and tariffs, investor sentiment has been whipped to and fro as the crowd struggles to assess the outlook for risk and reward. But as 2025 approaches its mid-point, stocks in the industrial sector have
Industrials Take The Lead For U.S. Equity Sectors This Year
Summary
- In a year of shocks, turmoil, and tariffs, investor sentiment has been whipped to and fro as the crowd struggles to assess the outlook for risk and reward.
- The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) is up 9.3% year to date, modestly ahead of communications (XLC), the second-best performer.
- Most of the equity sectors are posting gains in 2025, with two exceptions: healthcare (XLV) and consumer discretionary (XLY), the latter falling 4.3% year to date.
- The US stock market (S&P 500) was up yesterday, and remains close to its record high, which was set in February.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers