Barrick Mining Stock: Too Cheap To Ignore
Summary
- Barrick Mining's 2024 performance disappointed, with production misses, higher costs, and the Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali seized by the government.
- Despite operational setbacks, Barrick's financial results were strong due to high gold prices, but the stock lagged peers significantly.
- The market is undervaluing Barrick's remaining assets, excluding Loulo-Gounkoto, presenting a potential revaluation opportunity for investors.
- I am raising Barrick Mining stock to a speculative buy, betting on a market reappraisal of its portfolio despite geopolitical and gold price risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.