One of the key challenges in retirement-focused strategies is to hit the necessary income or portfolio value goal in a timely manner. Namely, it is oftentimes difficult to, say, build a $5,000 monthly income producing portfolio within a timeframe that would still leave a decent
Don't Retire Without These 10%+ Yields
Summary
- 10%+ yields generally bring too many risks for being included in retirement portfolios.
- But in this article, I discuss two defensive 10%+ yield plays, which could fit well into retirement investing strategies.
- I also provide relevant details, which justify my views.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.