As investors and headlines have focused on tariff policy and trade talks, Asian currencies have been strengthening. For years, many Asian economies have run persistent current account surpluses and recycled their earnings into U.S. assets. But with the U.S. dollar losing some altitude, capital
Asia's Capital Comes Home
Summary
- As investors and headlines have focused on tariff policy and trade talks, Asian currencies have been strengthening.
- Over the past several years, many Asian countries—including China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia—have run current account surpluses, fueled by strong export sectors.
- The outcome of U.S. tariff policy is uncertain, in part because as of writing, the legality of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act is in question.
