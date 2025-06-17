Alcoa Corporation (AA) Presents at Wolfe Materials of the Future Conference Transcript

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) Wolfe Materials of the Future Conference June 17, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Molly S. Beerman - Executive VP & CFO

Timna Beth Tanners - Wolfe Research, LLC

Okay. Welcome, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us. This is the Wolfe Materials of the Future Conference. We are hosting Alcoa and we've got the CFO, Molly Beerman with us. Delighted to have Alcoa join us. A lot to talk about. And we're just going to kick off with a bit of a discussion about kind of where we sit in terms of aluminum, alumina markets and anything you want to provide for us in terms of thoughts on this second quarter that we're wrapping up. Thanks again.

Molly S. Beerman

Thanks, Timna. Welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining us. A couple of comments on aluminum, definitely the material of the future, very exciting for us. Aluminum part of our everyday lives in our cars, our homes, our offices, part of most industrial processes and products, packages, the things that we consume and use.

Definitely a long-term good growth prospects related to the low-carbon transition, preferred in renewable energy infrastructure, solar panels, wind turbines, transmission, electric vehicles. So great long-term prospects. We believe quite strongly in this and in alumina. We feel like we have a great product. We have capabilities and strengthen our assets to deliver for our shareholders.

If you look at the second half of the year or the first half of the year, very busy. Tariffs have dominated as your research paper mentioned, dominated the discussion. First, we had the 25% tariff, the loss of the Canadian exemption on Section 232 and now the movement to the 50% tariff. Alcoa is watching this carefully, looking at how it's impacting the broader aluminum industry, its impact on