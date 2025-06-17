U.S. Retail Sales Highlights Consumer Caution

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
Summary

  • US retail sales have fallen for two consecutive months, unwinding most of the pre-tariff spending splurge.
  • Households are worried about what tariffs may mean for spending power and are increasingly cautious on the jobs market outlook. This points to an ongoing cooling in consumption.
  • Today’s report is disappointing since we have to remember that these are all nominal dollar growth rates.

By James Knightley

Retail sales reverse after pre-tariff jump

US retail sales fell 0.9% month-on-month in May, a weaker outcome than the -0.6% MoM figure predicted by the market. April's figure was also revised lower to a -0.1% MoM contraction from the initially reported +0.1% MoM

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.56K Followers
Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means.

