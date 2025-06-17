May Retail Sales

Summary

  • Retail sales dropped by a sharp -0.9 percent for May, even worse than the market expectation of -0.6 percent.
  • "Core" retail sales (removing autos, gasoline, and building materials) rose by a solid 0.4 percent.
  • The decline in sales at gasoline stations is mostly good news for consumers, as the data are presented in nominal terms and gasoline prices were lower in May.
  • Today’s retail sales report is unlikely to have any impact on tomorrow’s FOMC decisions, but further declines in overall retail sales in coming months (especially if the core measure increases only modestly) would increase the odds of Fed easing later this year.

By David W. Berson, Ph.D.

A down month for retail sales.Retail sales dropped by a sharp -0.9 percent for May, even worse than the market expectation of -0.6 percent. But “core” retail sales (removing autos, gasoline, and building materials) rose by a solid 0.4 percent. Certainly, a bad

