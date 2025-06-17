GRAIL: Too Much A Leap Of Faith

Jun. 17, 2025 3:27 PM ETGRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) StockILMN, GH, GRAL
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • GRAIL, Inc. was spun off from Illumina in 2024 and offers a promising multi-cancer early detection test called Galleri.
  • The company is seeing consistent revenue growth from Galleri and has been successful in garnering additional insurance coverage for the MCED test.
  • The company has nearly $700 million of cash on its balance sheet and should see a 40% reduction in cash burn in FY 2025.
  • An analysis around GRAL stock follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Doctor discussing brain x-rays on a digital tablet with male patient

Luis Alvarez

Today, I am putting GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) in the spotlight. The stock of this oncology centered diagnostic concern has had a wild ride in recent months but has rebounded strongly from their recent lows in April. Can the

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas in real-time, just initiate your two-week no obligation free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.13K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News