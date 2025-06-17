Despite all the market uncertainty around Trump’s tariffs, offset now by the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is now back on track to reach a new all-time high fueled by significant buybacks. However, it’s these buybacks
Shell: Buybacks Make It A Hold, For Now
Summary
- Shell's aggressive buybacks keep the stock price inflated, making it hard to find a compelling entry point, which is why I rate it a Hold, for now.
- Financially, Shell is strong, with impressive free cash flow, efficient margins, and a much lower valuation than Exxon, but commodity risks remain.
- The company's focus on LNG and hydrogen is a smart long-term strategy, but oil price volatility and buyback cuts could trigger downside.
- Shell is attractive in downturns for long-term yield, but at current all-time highs, I see better opportunities elsewhere.
