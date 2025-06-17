In my analysis of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), I gave the example of Cyberpunk 2077, which, despite considerable hype, was a disastrous game launch. This made me want to take a closer look at the numbers and the thesis
SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA
By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes
Would our club help you?
If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.
- When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
- I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
- I want to learn how to better manage risk
- I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
- I want to capitalize on changing markets
- Most investing services are more hype than help
- I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
- I know there's a lot more to learn