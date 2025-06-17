Cross-Asset Volatility: Implied volatilities jumped higher across asset classes last week as Middle East tensions escalated. Not surprisingly, oil volatility was by far the biggest weekly mover, with WTI 1M implied volatility surging over 20 pts to near
Oil Options Suggest Price Spike Likely To Be Temporary
Summary
- Implied volatilities jumped higher across asset classes last week as Middle East tensions escalated.
- The surge in oil implied volatility last week was twice the increase in realized vol, as the implied-realized spread widened on the back of escalation fears in the Iran-Israel conflict.
- The VIX index gained 2.8 pts last Friday on the back of the Middle East tensions, with the SPX spot move of -1.1% accounting for less than half of the VIX increase.
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.