With the goal of outperforming the ACWI ex-US Index over a full market cycle, we emphasize high-quality growth companies domiciled outside the United States that exhibit sustainable competitive advantages and consistent cash flow. We perform multiple screens to develop
Madison International Equity ADR SMA Q1 2025 Investment Strategy Letter
Summary
- The start of 2025 has been a more uncertain affair following the inauguration of Donald Trump in the United States in January.
- In the first quarter, two of the five regions contributed to relative performance, led by Emerging Markets (Alibaba), while Europe (Worldline) performed the weakest among the three detracting regions.
- Some adjustments were made to Portfolio holdings in the quarter, which were made based on individual company merits, with added scrutiny of how possible higher tariff exposures could affect performance.
